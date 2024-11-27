National

College Football Playoff rankings: Top four unchanged as Notre Dame moves up to No. 5

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
There was hardly any movement at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13.

The top four teams remained the same as Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 5. The Fighting Irish are behind Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State.

Miami is at No. 6 ahead of Georgia, Tennessee, SMU and Indiana. The Volunteers and Hoosiers were a big beneficiary of Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all losing in Week 13. If Tennessee and Indiana win on Saturday, they are surely in the 12-team playoff.

Post-Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Texas (10-1)

4. Penn State (10-1)

5. Notre Dame (10-1)

6. Miami (10-1)

7. Georgia (9-2)

8. Tennessee (9-2)

9. SMU (10-1)

10. Indiana (10-1)

11. Boise State (10-1)

12. Clemson (9-2)

13. Alabama (8-3)

14. Ole Miss (8-3)

15. South Carolina (8-3)

16. Arizona State (9-2)

17. Tulane (9-2)

18. Iowa State (9-2)

19. BYU (9-2)

20. Texas A&M (8-3)

21. Missouri (8-3)

22. UNLV (9-2)

23. Illinois (8-3)

24. Kansas State (8-3)

25. Colorado (8-3)

