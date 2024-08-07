College Football Playoff dark horse candidates & Pitbull purchases FIU's naming rights

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

The start of the 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and to prepare for the new College Football Playoff format Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pitch which teams could be dark horses to make it. They also analyze how favorable of a path the 5th seed in the playoff has, especially if they're afforded the opportunity to play a G5 opponent.

Additionally, they react to Jim Harbuagh's response to the leaked NOA for Michigan, Pittbull buying FIU's football stadium naming right, and Baylor coaches wearing shirts during training camp that say "We pay players." They close the show by listening to and laughing over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent story about how he tried to play a convoluted prank with a dead bear cub.

(1:10) The 5th seed is the best seed

(12:52) College Football Playoff dark horses

(29:31) Harbaugh denies lying

(34:35) Mr. 305 purchases FIU's stadium naming rights

(40:43) "We pay players" shirts

(42:54) Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s insane bear cub story

