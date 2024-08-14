Colin Kaepernick...NFL coach? Jim Harbaugh had conversation with his former QB about coaching role with Chargers

Colin Kaepernick and Jim Harbaugh have worked together in the past, and if it were up to the Los Angeles Chargers head coach the former NFL quarterback would be back in the league as part of his coaching staff.

Speaking to USA Today's Jarrett Bell, Harbaugh said that after he was hired by the Chargers in January he spoke to Kaepernick about coming on board in a non-playing role. But in the seven months since that conversation nothing has materialized.

"Yeah, we talked a little bit about it," Harbaugh said. "He's considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven't reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year."

One reason for the lack of movement on that front is that Kaepernick is still holding out hope to resume his playing career. He has not played a down in the NFL since Jan. 1, 2017.

Harbaugh and Kaepernick were together for four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 — right as the quarterback's rise began after taking over for an injured Alex Smith. He would help the franchise reach Super Bowl XLVII where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens and then the NFC Championship game the following season.

“He’s one of my favorite players that I’ve ever coached,” Harbaugh said. “Love Colin.”

In an interview this week with Sky Sports, Kaepernick, now 36, said that he continues to train in hopes an opportunity will arise to play in the NFL again.

"We've just got to get one of these team owners to open up," Kaepernick said. "It's something I've trained my whole life for, so to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. I think I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship."

A few NFL teams have either spoken to Kaepernick or held a workout with him over the past few years, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harbaugh has done his part in helping make a comeback possible. In 2022, while still coaching at Michigan, he arranged for Kaepernick to hold a workout at halftime of the Wolverines' spring game.

"I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games," was Kaepernick's message to teams afterward.

Kaepernick wouldn't be the only former 49er on Harbaugh's staff should he decide give up his dreams of playing again and move into a coaching or consultant role. The Chargers' staff already features NaVorro Bowman (linebackers), Jonathan Goodwin (offensive assistant/quarterbacks) and Will Tukuafu (assistant defensive line).

Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016 while being effectively blackballed from the NFL over his pregame protests of police brutality and racial injustice. The NFL shifted its public stance on protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell declared in 2020 that "Black lives matter" and "we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."

Kaepernick later sued the league for collusion and the sides reached an undisclosed settlement.

Harbaugh said that the reasons that have kept Kaepernick from playing over the last eight years would be no issue for him.