Coast Guard helicopter crashes on a training mission in Alaska and four crew members are injured

A Coast Guard helicopter crashed in Alaska Monday, and all four crew members were injured.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crashed near Harbor Mountain in Sitka, but no deaths were reported. Rescuers arrived around 11 a.m. about an hour after the crash and rushed all four crew members to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center, the Coast Guard said in a statement. It wasn't immediately clear how seriously they were hurt.

“The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members is our absolute, immediate priority,” the Coast Guard said in a post on X.

Petty Officer Ashly Murphy said the crash happened during a routine training flight.

The Coast Guard will investigate the crash. It's not clear what caused it.

This helicopter crash followed a string of three major plane crashes this month.

A business jet crashed on a highway in Laredo, Texas, Tuesday night, killing one person on board. A B-52 crashed on June 15 during a test flight at Edwards Air Force Base in California and killed all eight people aboard. And on June 14, 12 people were killed when a plane on a skydiving outing in Missouri crashed.

___

Associated Press writer Becky Bohrer contributed to this report from Juneau, Alaska.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.