Coaching hot seats, Reggie Bush to sue NCAA & Race for the Case: Week 0

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine which coaches are on the hot seat heading into the upcoming football season. With Week 0 upon us, the podcast kicks off discussing which coaches could be on their way out if this season doesn’t meet expectations at their respective programs.

Additionally, the show explores who the most interesting figures are within the sport in 2023. Selections range from Deion Sanders to Caleb Williams and many disingenuous play-callers in between.

Former USC Trojan star running back Reggie Bush is planning on filing a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA in hopes to regain his Heisman trophy status. After deliberation with the Heisman trust, Bush is taking a new angle to try and retrieve the coveted award that was stripped from him after receiving compensation to play at USC. The guys work through the issue and try to find out whether or not Reggie Bush could get the trophy back after this effort.

Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada has won the starting job at Arizona State. After a tumultuous offseason filled with commitments and faulty collectives at Florida, the young signal-caller has proven his skills at camp and will be leading the Sun Devils offense.

The podcast decides to break-in a new band today after the collapse of the Pac-12. A new song details the love of the remaining conference-less teams in the soon to be former Pac-12.

Lastly, we have college football games this weekend so the Race for the Case starts anew. The guys pick against the spread for the Navy Midshipmen @ the #13 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the UMass Minutemen @ the New Mexico State Aggies, the Ohio University Bobcats @ the San Diego State Aztecs & the San Jose State Spartans @ the #6 ranked USC Trojans.

1:00 Who has the hottest seat in college football?

14:37 Who is the single most intriguing person in college football this year?

23:56 Reggie Bush is suing the NCAA for defamation

36:00 Jaden Rashada lands the Arizona State starting job

44:41 The Big 4 song

51:30 Iowa has betrayed the trust of the nation

55:41 Race for the case: Week 0

56:00 Navy @ #13 Notre Dame

53:03 UMass @ New Mexico State

1:00:28 Ohio @ San Diego State

1:02:00 San Jose State @ #6 USC

