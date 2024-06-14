Chiefs unveil Super Bowl championship rings as team receives them during private ceremony

The Super Bowl champions received their championship rings on Thursday night. In a private ceremony at Kansas City's Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the Chiefs got their individual jewelry for defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Kansas City won its second consecutive championship in overtime, 25–22, on a walk-off, three-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.

The ring ceremony occurred two weeks after the Chiefs visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl title, giving President Joe Biden a team helmet and jersey.

Revealed to the public after players and coaches received their jewelry, the championship rings not only celebrate the Super Bowl LVII victory but the history of the franchise.

As team owner Clark Hunt mentioned during red carpet festivities with the media, the design of the ring includes the team's logo, four Lombardi Trophies to represent the four championships the franchise has won, each player's name and jersey number, and the year of each Chiefs Super Bowl victory.

529 diamonds. 38 rubies. One back-to-back champion. pic.twitter.com/cLkX96R6Vh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

This is what greatness looks like 💍 pic.twitter.com/tZyiTjcAby — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

Similar to last year's ring, the piece includes a removable top that reveals a miniature football field, individualized details for each player (such as how many Super Bowls they've won with the team) and a playbook diagram of the pass that won the Super Bowl, named "Tom & Jerry."

The inside of the ring includes the score of each playoff game Kansas City won on their way to this championship and the initials "NKH" in tribute to Norma Hunt, the mother of Clark Hunt and widow of team founder Lamar Hunt, who died last year. (Lamar Hunt's initials are on the bottom outside of the ring.)

A detailed diagram explaining each of the ring's features and what they symbolize for the franchise can be seen at the Chiefs' official website.

Media was not allowed to attend the ring ceremony, but the Chiefs did hold red carpet festivities in front of the Nelson-Atkins for reporters (who waited in 95-degree heat) as players and coaches arrived.

The champs did not disappoint with their fashion choices as they arrived on the scene. Head coach Andy Reid set the bar high with his red sneakers.

BIG Red has arrived!!



And check out the shoe game! 👀 pic.twitter.com/WuMPeR42cQ — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) June 14, 2024

Reid wasn't the only one who showed off the Chiefs' primary color in his ensemble. Tight end Travis Kelce and Mahomes' wife, Brittany, featured red (or fuchsia) in their outfits, as did receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, now with the Buffalo Bills.

Nobody does red like Killa Trav. pic.twitter.com/yHWfo2JriB — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 14, 2024

MVS’ outfit inspiration 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZISW8K1kCu — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) June 14, 2024

Like last year, the Chiefs did not reveal the 2024 championship rings publicly before Thursday's ceremony, presumably saving that for the players seeing them first. But once the design was unveiled, the team shared the rich, numerous and very specific details of those championship rings for all to see.

Reid met with reporters after the team's last minicamp practice and said that it was nice to celebrate one more time with the ring ceremony. But the players and coaches are already looking toward the 2025-26 season and pursuing a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

"It goes by fast. Once you get through that parade, you're kind of off and heading in the direction of the new season," said Reid, via KMBC-TV. "It's a night – I don't want to slight tonight – because there's a lot that goes into that and there's a lot of hard work that's gone into that and this is kind of the reward for it. But I think the guys know that it's going to be nice to get the ring, but they've moved on."