Chiefs reportedly releasing Isaiah Buggs after numerous offseason legal issues

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly releasing defensive end Isaiah Buggs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, after his numerous legal issues in recent months.

Buggs was arrested earlier this month on charges of second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary. Details of the arrest weren't initially clear. According to Pelissero, the $5,000 bond was revoked and Buggs remains in jail.

On May 30, Buggs turned himself in to authorities on two counts of second-degree animal cruelty. He was released after posting bond.

Buggs' agent, Trey Robinson, released a statement denying the animal cruelty charges and any knowledge by Buggs that the dogs were on the property.

"Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,'' Robinson's statement reads. "The dogs at issue did not belong to him, and he was unaware they remained at the property in question."

Buggs was also arrested on April 14 following an incident at the Kings Hookah Lounge, which he owns. Buggs was charged with menacing, assault and a city code infraction after allegedly shoving Tuscaloosa police chief Brent Blankley.

In a separate incident April 23, Buggs and his brother, Detarion, were accused of pointing handguns at a woman during a confrontation at the hookah lounge, according to police records cited by Patch.

Buggs, 27, played two seasons at the University of Alabama and won a national championship in the 2017 season. He was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played three seasons in Pittsburgh and two with the Detroit Lions before joining Kansas City's practice squad in January ahead of their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs re-signed Buggs to a futures contract in February.

Buggs' release continues a tumultuous offseason for the Chiefs. Wide receiver Rashee Rice faces eight criminal charges related to a multi-car crash in April in which he was accused of driving a Lamborghini 119 mph. He was also accused of assault in a case where charges were dropped after the alleged victim declined to pursue charges.

Offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges in May.