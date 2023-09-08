Chiefs-Lions recap: What's real and what's fake? + Burrow & Bosa contracts

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the inaugural episode of Zero Blitz by recapping an exciting start to the NFL season, where the Detroit Lions managed to hold off the depleted Kansas City Chiefs for a big victory. The trio recap the game and decide what's real and what's fake coming out of it. Later, the crew break down the Nick Bosa and Joe Burrow contract extensions, including the interesting timing of the Burrow announcement. Finally, the hosts get you ready for Week 1 of NFL action by giving the game they're most excited to watch this weekend.

7:30 - The Lions managed to hold on to beat a Chiefs team (without stars Travis Kelce and Chris Jones) by one point. This game showed that there's a limit to how much Mahomes can carry the team around him, as his receivers were repeatedly making unacceptable mistakes. On the Lions side, this is an exciting victory for a team that looks to be a true contender in the NFC, as their strengths were apparent and the defense (especially the secondary) seemed to be improved upon last year.

19:15 - Real or Fake? The trio decide what we can really take away from this game. Most importantly, the Chiefs clearly need Chris Jones back ASAP, and the Lions' dominant offensive line is no joke. Chiefs fans don't need to freak out quite yet, but this loss could end up hurting them later in the season in a tight AFC race for the first seed.

31:55 - Nick Bosa became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, and shortly afterwards, Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player overall in NFL history. Robinson thinks there was something to the timing of the announcement (right as the Chiefs game started) that might have been meant to take away the spotlight from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but he can't be sure. McDonald is excited that both Mahomes and Burrow are under long-term contracts, as the Chiefs' rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals will continue for years to come.

44:20 - Each host gives a game they can't wait to watch this weekend for Week 1 of the NFL season. Charles McDonald is most excited for the Miami Dolphins to take on the Los Angeles Chargers to see if Tua Tagovailoa can pick up where he left off last year. Charles Robinson can't wait for the Buffalo Bills vs. the New York Jets on Monday night for all the storylines to come out of that game – no matter who wins. Fitz is excited to see the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers to see if two young quarterbacks can carry their talented rosters and make it a close game.

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."