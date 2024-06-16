Chiefs' Isaiah Buggs arrested again on burglary, domestic violence charges, per Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Office

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was arrested and jailed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Sunday, jail records show.

Per the records, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested Buggs on charges of second-degree domestic violence and second-degree burglary. He was held on $5,000 bond. Details of the arrest weren't initially clear.

The arrest for Buggs is reportedly his fourth in Tuscaloosa in recent months. Buggs turned himself in to authorities on May 30 on two counts of second-degree animal cruelty. He was released after posting bond.

In that case, Tuscaloosa police say that they responded to a call that two dogs were left on a screened-in porch at a residence previously rented by Buggs. Per records, the dogs were found "surrounded by feces" and without access to food or water. Per a neighbor who made the call, the gray pit bull and and black Rottweiler mix were left unattended on the porch for 10 days.

Authorities: 1 dog euthanized in animal cruelty case

Court records show that the Rottweiler was left locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight. The animals were "severely malnourished, emaciated, neglected," when authorities seized them on March 28. The Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter later euthanized the pit bull, citing increased "aggressiveness" and failed heartworm treatment. The Rottweiler was underweight and treated for Parvo, a highly contagious potentially fatal virus in dogs.

Witnesses told police that Buggs had moved out of the house around March 19, 10 days before authorities found the dogs on the property. Records show that a notice of termination had been served on Buggs on April 15 for back rent in excess of $3,000.

Buggs' agent Trey Robinson released a statement denying the animal cruelty charges and any knowledge by Buggs that the dogs were on the property.

"Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,'' Robinson's statement reads. "The dogs at issue did not belong to him, and he was unaware they remained at the property in question."

Buggs accused of shoving police chief at his hookah lounge

Police records reported by Tuscaloosa Patch show that Buggs was previously arrested on April 14 following an incident at the Kings Hookah Lounge, which Buggs owns. Buggs was charged with menacing, assault and a city code infraction after allegedly shoving Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley.

Per the records, patrolling officers initially approached the business, citing an overcrowded parking lot. They found 283 people inside the business that has a maximum fire capacity of 83. Per the police, Buggs became "irate" and walked away from officers after they cleared the building and cited him for overcrowding. Records state that Blankley put his hand on Buggs' shoulder in an effort to escort him back to the scene and that Buggs responded by shoving Blankley into multiple officers.

"A scuffle ensued, and it took several officers to place Buggs into handcuffs due to his lack of cooperation," according to the arrest report. Nobody was injured. Buggs was arrested and subsequently released on $1,600 bond.

In a separate incident on April 23, Buggs and his brother Detarion were accused of pointing handguns at a woman during a confrontation at the hookah lounge, according to police records cited by Patch.

In his statement responding to the animal cruelty charges, Robinson acknowledged the prior two arrests at the hookah lounge and accused authorities of targeting Buggs and his business.

Furthermore, we believe the City of Tuscaloosa's decision to file the charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs' name and reputation as part of an on-going subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge.

"These efforts are not new as Mr. Buggs was arrested at his business on misdemeanor charges on two separate occasions in the past two months, but each time no public record was made of these arrests.

Rather, the City used the threat of pursuing and publicizing both the allegations filed today and these arrests as leverage against Mr. Buggs by offering to drop and not pursue them in exchange for his voluntary surrender of his business license. Mr. Buggs declined the City's offer as he has serious concerns about the City's and Police Department's motivation for deciding to target his business, which he plans to bring to light as part of his defense of the allegations and charges filed against him and his reputation and business."

A public hearing via the Tuscaloosa City Council is scheduled for June 25 to consider the revocation Kings Hookah Lounge's business license. Buggs has made pleas via his personal and business social for the public's support.

Buggs, 27, played two seasons at the University of Alabama and won a national championship after the 2017 season. He was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played three seasons in Pittsburgh and two with the Detroit Lions before joining Kansas City's practice squad in January ahead of their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Kansas City re-signed Buggs to a futures contract in February.

Buggs' latest arrest continues a tumultuous offseason for the Chiefs. Wide receiver Rashee Rice faces eight criminal charges related to a multi-car injury crash in April in which he was accused of driving his Lamborghini 119 mph. He was also accused of assault in a case where charges were dropped after the alleged victim declined to pursue charges.

Offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges in May.