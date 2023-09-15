Chiefs expect to get stars Travis Kelce, Chris Jones back in the lineup for Week 2

Because Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, we assume the Kansas City Chiefs will win no matter who is on the field with him.

In Week 1, the Chiefs missed Chris Jones and Travis Kelce. Jones sat out due to his holdout. Kelce suffered a knee injury two days before the opener and sat out. The Chiefs lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions.

Both will be back for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars unless there's an unexpected setback.

Via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said both star players will return.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said both TE Travis Kelce (bone bruise) and DT Chris Jones will play Sunday vs. Jaguars "as long as nothing happens."



Either player could be limited, as Wolfe noted, but even half of their normal workload will be a boon to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs defense played well without Jones, their do-everything defensive lineman, but did allow a key touchdown drive at the end of the game that allowed the Lions to take the lead. Jones agreed to a new one-year deal this week, ending his holdout.

The Chiefs offense struggled against the Lions without Kelce, the best tight end in football. They got poor games from their receivers, particularly Kadarius Toney, without Kelce to rely on. Kelce has been practicing this week, which was an indication he'd be able to return to the lineup.

It's big news too for fantasy football players who drafted Kelce in the first round, only to have him be unexpectedly injured and inactive for the opener.

The Chiefs don't want to fall in an 0-2 hole to start the season. The Jaguars, who are favored to win the AFC South, will be a tough test. At least the Chiefs won't be without two of their best players again.