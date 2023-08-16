Chick-fil-A announces new fall menu items

Chick-fil-a announces two new menu items for the fall, which will debut on Monday, Aug. 28. The items include a caramel crumble milkshake and a honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich.

The chicken sandwich will include a filet topped with creamy pimento cheese and mild-pickled jalapenos and honey, according to a spokesperson for Chick-fil-a.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Stuart Tracy, a chef and creator of the new sandwich.

The new milkshake features butterscotch caramel flavors in ice cream with blondie crumbles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

“Combining new and surprising ingredients with classic Chick-fil-A flavors, we hope both these new menu items will deliver a delicious new spin for our guests to enjoy,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at the franchise.

Customers can try the new item by checking the mobile app or contacting their local Chick-fil-a on Monday, Aug. 28 To read more about the new innovations, visit here.

