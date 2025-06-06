Chicago police officer -- mom to young daughter -- gunned down while on duty

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old police officer who was a mother to a young daughter and four-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department has been shot and killed while on duty in Chicago, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night when Chicago Police Department officers assigned to the 6th (Gresham) District Tactical Team were on patrol when they attempted to conduct an investigatory stop on a male suspect in the 8200 block of S. Drexel Avenue, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

Officers approached the suspect, but the individual immediately fled on foot into a nearby building, police said.

Law enforcement subsequently pursued the suspect into the building but were confronted by another individual who was armed inside of the residence which the suspect fled to, authorities continued.

“The armed offender fled the residence and was taken into custody,” police said. “An officer sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

The police officer who died has not yet been named but Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said said she was a 36-year-old female officer who had been with the department for four years at the 6th District and was a mother to a young daughter.

"She lost her life tragically doing the job that she loved and that was one of the things that her mother said, she loved her job and the way that she worked, it was evident that she did love her job and she wanted to make Chicago a better place,” Snelling said during a press conference. “She wanted to make it safer."

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the entire city is mourning the loss of this officer.

"This young woman served honorably and courageously. I am calling on the entire city of Chicago to keep this officer's family in your prayers along with our entire police department," Mayor Johnson said. "Her young, energetic bold approach toward keeping us safe is the memory that we will honor."

An additional officer sustained an injury to the wrist and was taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said, but no other injuries were reported.

Three firearms were located on the scene and multiple people were taken into custody, police said.

Overall, between Jan. 1 and April 30, 16 police officers in the United States have been feloniously killed in the line of duty and firearms were used in 75% of those incidents, according to statistics compiled by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The leading circumstances surrounding officers’ deaths included activities related to responses to unlawful or suspicious activities, pursuits and traffic stops, according to the Justice Department.

Accidental law enforcement deaths, however, have decreased 68.2% when comparing the first four months of 2024 (22 deaths) with those of 2025 (7 deaths), with the leading causes of accidental deaths in 2025 being motor vehicle crashes and officers struck by vehicle.

The investigation into the death of the 36-year-old officer is currently ongoing.

