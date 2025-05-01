Cha-ching! Millions of dimes spill onto Texas highway after truck rolls

ALVORD, Texas — (AP) — Talk about some serious coin.

Millions of coins spilled onto a Texas highway this week after a tractor-trailer hauling $800,000 in dimes rolled over in an accident, authorities said.

The spillage led to the closure of a portion of the southbound lanes of U.S. 287 in Alvord for about half a day as workers got on their hands and knees to pick up the coins in addition to using brooms and shovels and large industrial vacuums.

The tractor-trailer rolled onto its side at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after veering off the road and overcorrecting, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The highway reopened at about 7 p.m. that day, DPS said.

The driver and a passenger were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, DPS said.

Alvord is located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

The tractor-trailer appears to be part of the fleet of trucks operated by Western Distributing Transportation Corporation, which has a division that moves cargo for the government in armored vehicles with armed personnel. A person answering the phone at the company Thursday said they had no comment.

The U.S. Mint says on its website that it's the nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coins. A message left with the agency on Thursday was not immediately returned.

