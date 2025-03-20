National

Celtics to reportedly be sold to private equity firm co-founder Bill Chisholm for record $6.1 billion

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
After months of uncertainty, the Boston Celtics have reportedly found a new owner. The team's current ownership group, the Grousbeck family, has reportedly agreed to sell the franchise to a group led by Bill Chisholm, co-founder of Symphony Technology Group, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The team will reportedly be bought for $6.1 billion, a record for a North American sports franchise.

This story will be updated.

