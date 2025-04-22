Celtics' Jayson Tatum doubtful for Wednesday's Game 2 vs. Magic

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is doubtful for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the Orlando Magic because of a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Tatum sustained the injury during Sunday's Game 1 win over the Orlando Magic. He took a flagrant foul and landed on his right wrist during the game, but was able to finish the game and told reporters afterward that X-rays came back negative.

"It's all right," Tatum said when asked about his wrist. "I just fell on it, landed on it."

ESPN's ShamsCharania reported Tuesday that Tatum got an MRI that revealed the bone bruise in his right wrist, and that going forward, it's a matter of pain tolerance. Per Charania, Tatum's status is "somewhat up in the air" for Game 2.

Tatum scored 17 points on 8-of-22 shooting in Game 1, and is critical to the Celtics' chances of repeating as NBA champions.

Game 2 is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.