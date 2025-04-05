Celtics break NBA single-season three point record with 1,364

The Boston Celtics are unmatched from beyond the arc. With Payton Pritchard's three-pointer on Friday against the Phoenix Suns, the Celtics set the NBA record for most 3s in a single season.

The record-breaking shot came quickly, with Pritchard hitting the shot from multiple feet beyond the arc.

With their 8th triple tonight, and 1,364th for the season, Boston passes the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors for the most in a single season in NBA history!

With the bucket, the Celtics passed the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors on the single-season list of three-pointers made. The Warriors hit 1,363 3s over 82 regular-season games. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson led the way for Golden State. Both players averaged over 10 3-pointers per game. Curry posted a .427 shooting percentage from beyond the arc that season. Thompson turned in a .412 shooting percentage on 3s.

The main players behind Boston's record-setting season weren't as efficient as Curry and Thompson. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 10.1 3-point attempts per game this season. He has a .348 shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Derrick White was second on the team with 9.1 3-pointers attempted per game. He shot .381 on 3s. Payton Pritchard turned in the best combination of attempts and 3-point percentage for the Celtics this season, averaging 7.9 3s per game and shooting .411 on those attempts.

If the Celtics' pursuit of the single-season 3-point record sounds familiar, it's because the team nearly set it last season. The 2023-24 Celtics finished with 1,351 3s, just 12 behind the 2022-23 Warriors. A similar cast of characters starred with the Celtics during the 2023-24 NBA season. Tatum and White once again led the way in 3-point shots attempted per game.

The Houston Rockets rank fourth on the single-season 3-point list with 1,323. The 2022-23 Celtics are fifth on the all-time single-season list with 1,315 3-pointers.

Celtics approaching another three-point record

The Celtics already broke one 3-point record, but another could be in their sights. The team already sits second on the single-season list for most 3s attempted, behind the 2018-19 Rockets.

Entering Wednesday's game vs. the Miami Heat, Boston sits 85 attempts behind the Rockets for the record.

2018-19 Houston Rockets (3,721)

2024-25 Boston Celtics (3,636)

2022-23 Golden State Warriors (3,540)

2022-23 Boston Celtics (3,492)

2023-24 Boston Celtics (3,482)

Including Wednesday's game, the Celtics have seven more regular-season contests to break the Rockets' record. The Celtics average an astounding 48.5 3-pointers per game, which leads the NBA. That puts Boston on pace to break the Rockets' record with a few games to spare.