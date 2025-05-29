Car launches into Missouri veterans hall roof for 2nd time in 3 months

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — In a stunning repeat of a February incident, a vehicle crashed into the Clay-Ray Veterans Memorial Hall in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Wednesday morning, damaging the same section of roof that had only recently been repaired.

The organization expressed its disbelief on Facebook, posting "Here we go AGAIN!!Round #2" shortly after the incident.

Emergency crews responded to 208 Veterans Memorial Drive just before 7:30 a.m., where they found a vehicle that had driven off Sycamore Street and crashed into the building's roof.

"Though it might seem like a recurring issue, these are very unique situations," said Lt. Ryan Dowdy of the Excelsior Springs Police Department, who has served on the force for 13 years. "One was during a police chase from a driver trying to evade capture; the other was possibly due to a medical condition."

Unlike the previous incident, the vehicle didn't completely penetrate the roof, but the crash's impact was severe enough that the car's engine was ejected, landing near the building's flagpole.

According to Dowdy, while the incident is dramatic, it is being investigated as a traffic crash.

"If during that investigation we determine that a crime has occurred and believe there is probable cause to support charging an individual, we will not hesitate to file those charges if applicable," he said.

The February crash resulted in arrests and charges after a 22-year-old man crashed while fleeing police during a traffic stop. That incident left two teenage passengers with serious injuries, while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"The representative of the VFW stated that they have had that property for over 80 years, and this is only the second time this has happened," Lt. Dowdy noted, addressing concerns about the location's safety.

The Clay-Ray Vets Club, which manages the building, had been in the process of rebuilding and restoration following the February incident, according to their Facebook post.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or additional details about the most recent crash. The investigation is ongoing.

