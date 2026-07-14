Capt. Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis

(NEW YORK) -- Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who famously landed a plane on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, has revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. It is early stage," Sullenberger, 75, wrote in part in a statement posted to his website. "For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don't sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey."

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that causes irreversible damage to the nerve cells in the brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC notes Alzheimer's, which impacts approximately 7 million people in the U.S., is the most common form of dementia and the seventh-leading cause of death of adults in the U.S.

Early warning signs of Alzheimer's, which tend to appear after the age of 60, may include memory loss, having trouble solving problems or finishing everyday tasks, decreased judgement, misplacing items, or mood and personality changes, according to the CDC.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer's disease, but various treatment options, such as prescription medications, may be available to patients to maintain brain health, delay symptom onset or manage symptoms, the agency says.

Sullenberger, an Air Force veteran who became a commercial pilot and later an accident investigator, made headlines 17 years ago in what has been dubbed the "Miracle on the Hudson" incident.

On Jan. 15, 2009, Sullenberger and co-pilot Jeff Skiles were at the helm of US Airways Flight 1549 when they struck a flock of Canadian geese. The pilots subsequently pulled off an emergency water landing in the Hudson River near Midtown Manhattan, saving all 150 passengers and five crew in the process.

In his statement Tuesday, Sullenberger said in the aftermath of Flight 1549, he was proud to advocate for further aviation safety, something he said he hopes to continue in the future.

"So this new phase of my life has challenged what it means to be of service," Sullenberger said. "And the answer is to speak up. It is my hope that by sharing this, other families living in the shadows with this disease will feel they too can step forward. And about hope -- so many people told us after Flight 1549, that the outcome gave them hope. Lorrie, my incredible partner of 37 years, says we can all use a little of that hope right now."

Sullenberger is one of several public figures who have shared their Alzheimer's diagnoses in recent months. Others include veteran New York City news anchor Bill Ritter and longtime actor Danny Glover.

"I am now part of a larger community with many of you, and we will be courageous together," Sullenberger wrote Tuesday.

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