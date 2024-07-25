Canelo Alvarez officially announces title defense vs. Edgar Berlanga, set for Sept. 14

Canelo Alvarez officially announced his next fight on social media on Thursday. Alvarez will defend his super middleweight title versus Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (61–2–2, 39 knockouts) choosing Berlanga as his opponent comes with some controversy. David Benavidez is the WBC's mandatory challenger and has been pursuing a title shot with Alvarez for two years.

However, Alvarez has bypassed Benavidez and WBA mandatory challenger David Morrell in favor of Jamie Munguia earlier this year and now Berlanga (22–0, 17 KOs).

Alvarez, 34, defeated Munguia by unanimous decision after knocking him down in the fourth round on May 4. He has 39 knockouts in his career, but hasn't won via knockout since 2021.

🇲🇽⚔️🇵🇷 Fin de semana de independencia, fin de semana de pelea 🥊 Regresamos al @TMobileArena de Las Vegas este 14 de septiembre #CaneloBerlanga #MexicovsPuertoRico
— Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) July 25, 2024

If Berlanga wasn't Alvarez's next opponent, he still wouldn't have fought Benavidez. Alvarez instead would've fought Chris Eubank Jr., who would move up from middleweight, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Additionally, Alvarez's bout with Berlanga is scheduled for the same date as UFC 306, which will be held at the Las Vegas Sphere. But Alvarez is insistent on keeping the date of Sept. 14 to commemorate Mexican Independence Weekend, which he made a point of mentioning in his social media announcement.

Edgar Berlanga gana su pelea noqueando a Padraig McCrory el pasado sábado por la noche en una cartelera de Matchroom Boxing. Al final de la pelea Berlanga pide enfrentar a Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez #Boxeo #NoticiasBoxeo #BoxingStuds #EdgarBerlanga
— Boxing Studs Noticias (@BoxingStuds) February 29, 2024

Berlanga, 27, began his professional boxing career in impressive fashion, winning his first 16 fights with first-round knockouts. His next five bouts went the full 10 rounds, but he knocked out Padraig McCrory in the sixth round for his last fight.

Alvarez's fight with Munguia generated a bit over 500,000 pay-per-view buys, according to Boxing Scene. The poor showing demonstrated that fans are frustrated with Alvarez's refusal to fight Benavidez. However, Alvarez's camp believes that his fans will support him – both at T-Mobile Arena and on pay-per-view – on Mexican Independence Weekend. Also, Berlanga is viewed as a better opponent than Munguia.