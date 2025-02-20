Can the Philadelphia 76ers overcome their injuries and make a playoff run? | The Kevin O'Connor Show

(This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

For the Philadelphia 76ers, bad luck has loomed large over their playoff aspirations for years now. As Kevin O'Connor and NBA skills trainer Drew Hanlen discussed in a recent episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," this season has been especially brutal for the Sixers, primarily due to the perpetual shadow of injuries over their star player, Joel Embiid.

Despite history suggesting otherwise, there's a buzz around the idea that the Sixers might just defy the odds this season. "Joel really does believe if he's healthy and on the floor, he has a chance to beat anybody," Hanlen mentioned during the conversation. But will belief be enough to carry them beyond the second round?

For the Sixers faithful, cheering for this team has been a maddening rollercoaster ride. Embiid's injury history reads like a medical encyclopedia, from facial fractures due to hyperextensions to friendly fire injuries straight out of a horror film. Even Hanlen pointed out the unusual nature of Embiid’s misfortunes. "Nothing to do with cardio," he asserted when describing Embiid's injuries, undermining narratives that question the player's conditioning.

Even though fans understandably focus on what lurks beyond the regular season, there's some optimism that Embiid might finally get his healthy postseason run. That hinges on aligning the stars just right —keeping Embiid on court near full health — and, of course, vibrant play from Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

Boom or bust in Brotherly Love?

Yet, if the Sixers fail again this year, it will truly highlight how competitive aspirations can be so starkly derailed by health. The duo of Embiid and George, coupled with the likes of Maxey, could create an imposing starting five — if only they can all stay fit.

Hanlen did offer a silver lining. "Fans don’t realize — when he's out there healthy, that's always the asterisk,” he said, fending off criticisms about consistency. When you have Embiid cooking, all is well in Philadelphia's world. The grim truth for the Sixers is that consistency has been elusive, even though the talent is abundant.

Surprisingly, no team has ever gone from a play-in position to becoming a contender, and if Embiid and company can pull it off this year, they would be breaking new ground in NBA postseason history. There's a palpable hunger, continuously stoked by bleak seasons, that might just fuel this Sixers team to make a charge.

Can they flip the script and turn perennial misfortune into force majeure? As the clock ticks toward the postseason, giving the Sixers' fans a glimpse of validation could be a game-changer. For more insider takes on your favorite teams and stars, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.