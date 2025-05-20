Cal State Fullerton freshman drowns in Havasu River on vacation with frat brothers

FULLERTON, Calif. — A freshman at California State University, Fullerton, died in an accidental drowning while on vacation over the weekend, according to the Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton.

The freshman, Simon Daniel, entered Lake Havasu River, in Arizona, alongside three fraternity brothers and two visiting sorority members last Saturday.

"Unbeknownst to them, recent heavy rains in the Havasu Valley region had significantly increased water flow, creating hazardous conditions including strong currents, crosswinds and swells," Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton said in a statement on Facebook.

When the group found themselves in distress, several fraternity members "risked their own lives to rescue all six students," according to the fraternity.

"Tragically, Simon was swept away by a sudden wave that separated him from one of the rescuers. He disappeared beneath the water," the fraternity said.

The fraternity members called 911 and said emergency responders arrived swiftly.

Daniel went under water and did not resurface "for unknown reasons," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

"Divers searched until nightfall and resumed operations the following morning using dive teams, sonar equipment and remote-operated vehicles," the fraternity said.

Daniel's body was recovered on Sunday just before 9 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.

Daniel, from Pinole, California, was a computer science major and initiated member of the fraternity.

"He was known for his love of music, boundless energy and kind spirit. He was the heart of the fraternity -- genuine, joyful and someone who brightened every room with his brilliant smile," the fraternity said in a statement on Facebook.

The sheriff's department asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department at 760-326-9200.

