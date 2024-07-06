National

Caitlin Clark becomes first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double as Fever surge back to beat Liberty

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) grabs a rebound ahead of New York Liberty's Leonie Fiebich (13) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

Caitlin Clark put up a historic stat line as the Indiana Fever earn a big win against the New York Liberty on Saturday. The Fever overcame a large second-half deficit to take a 83-78 victory in front of an electric crowd at home.

After the Fever started the game with a dominant run, the Liberty bounced back, outscoring Indiana in the second and third quarters. However, the Fever clawed back, outscoring New York 28-16 in the final frame to take the win.

Indiana's comeback win was fueled in part by Clark's historic performance: The rookie guard put up 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double. Clark's stat line also makes her the first Indiana Fever player to record a triple-double. Her total rebounds and assists also ties her career high.

Clark hit the milestone in the fourth quarter, pulling down her 10th rebound.

Clark is just the latest WNBA player to put up the prestigious state line. Because WNBA games (40 minutes) are shorter than NBA games (48 minutes), triple-doubles have been rarer in the WNBA compared to the NBA. However, the triple-double has exploded in the league in recent years, with nine in the summer of 2022 alone.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas leads the WNBA in career triple-doubles by a dominant margin, and recorded her 10th with a 13-point, 14-assist, 10 rebound game in the Sun's win over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday.

