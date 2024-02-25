Caitlin Clark triple-doubles as Iowa drops 101 points in win over Illinois

Caitlin Clark filled up the box score on Sunday as No. 4 Iowa bounced back in a big way from a loss to Indiana.

The Hawkeyes All-American posted her 16th career triple-double as Iowa cruised to a 101-85 win over Illinois. Clark tallied 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for her fifth triple-double of the season. The win ensured that Iowa wouldn't record consecutive losses for the first time this season.

Iowa took control of the game early with a 30-18 edge through the first quarter. Illinois never challenged from there as Iowa was able to rest Clark for the final minutes of the fourth quarter while holding a double-digit lead.

The 24 points added to Clark's record tally as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball history. The effort moved her to within 51 points of breaking the all-time scoring record among men and women held by LSU legend Pete Maravich.