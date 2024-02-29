Caitlin Clark passes Lynette Woodard's forgotten scoring record, continues march toward Pete Maravich

Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's basketball scoring record two weeks ago, but it was only on Wednesday she became the all-time leading scorer among female college basketball players.

The Iowa star passed Lynette Woodard's 3,649 career points with Kansas, erasing a significant asterisk the NCAA's all-time scoring list. She remains on pace to pass Pete Maravich's 3,667 points as soon as her next game, a home date against No. 2 Ohio State.

Clark also grabbed another official NCAA record, scoring her 155th 3-pointer of the season to break the single-season mark previously held by Idaho's Taylor Pierce in 2019.

The performance was part of a triple-double for Clark in an Iowa blowout of Minnesota. She entered the game needing 32 points to match Woodard and got nearly halfway there in four minutes.

CAITLIN CLARK 15 POINTS ALREADY ON FOUR THREES



She's going for history.



(via @CBBonFOX) pic.twitter.com/FxpcWKyKCO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 29, 2024

Woodard scored her points between 1977 and 1981, a time when women's college basketball was governed by the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. The NCAA didn't officially sanction women's college basketball until 1982 and does not acknowledge any players or stats from before that year.

So for decades, Woodard stood above every female college basketball player, but wasn't recognized as the all-time leading scorer. As one historical observer told Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley:

"When you don't know the history-makers, it cheats them and the current players," Galloway-Mcquitter said. "One of the greats of our game is constantly kept in the shadows. And I imagine Caitlin [Clark] would want to know whose record she is really chasing."

Clark has finally put that discrepancy in the record book to bed, with much more to do over the last few games of his Iowa career (assuming she doesn't spurn the WNBA for a 5th year).

The remainder of Clark's season consists of the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State, the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA tournament. With Iowa currently ranking third in the Big Ten and on track for a double-bye in the conference tournament, that leaves as many as 10 games left for Clark to play.

This article will be updated with more information after the game.