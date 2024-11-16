Cade Klubnik's 50-yard TD run powers Clemson to a 24-20 comeback win over Pitt

Cade Klubnik might have saved Clemson’s season.

The Tigers QB scrambled for a 50-yard TD with 1:16 to go to give No. 20 Clemson a 24-20 win over Pitt on Saturday.

Klubnik’s run came on the third play of the drive after Pitt took a 20-17 lead with 1:36 to go. Klubnik found Antonio Williams for an 18-yard gain before a 7-yard completion to Jake Briningstool. Then he made the game-winning play.

Pitt still had plenty of time and a timeout to get a touchdown, but its last drive ended with a fourth-down Nate Yarnell interception near the goal line as time expired.