Burglars break in to Anthony Anderson's LA home: Sources

LOS ANGELES — Actor Anthony Anderson's Encino home was broken into by a burglary crew on Sunday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Three men broke in but it's unclear what was stolen, the sources said. Nobody has been arrested.

Anderson is the latest big-name celebrity to have their Southern California home burglarized. Los Angeles Police Department detectives told ABC News that often the burglary crews don't even know whose home they are in, but odds are the lavish homes they target will belong to a celebrity because it's Los Angeles.

On Valentine's Day, burglars broke into Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Los Angeles home, according to sources. The A-list couple was not home at the time, but the home was ransacked before the group took off.

Another A-list couple, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, had their guest home broken into last August. The burglars did not enter the actors' main home, but the couple was not home at the time anyway, sources said.

Anderson has had a lengthy career in Hollywood. including a leading role on the sitcom "Black-ish" from 2014 to 2022. He also had a long run on "Law & Order." He's also appeared in movies such as "Barbershop," "Hustle & Flow" and the recently released "G20" alongside Viola Davis.

ABC News has reached out to Anderson's representatives for comment. The investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

