Bucks agree to 1-year deal with sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr.

The Milwaukee Bucks' roster had a question at shooting guard, but the team has now added the best shooter still available. Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Last season with the Toronto Raptors, Trent averaged 13.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals. Most importantly, he shot 39% on 3-pointers, giving Milwaukee a much-needed long-range threat at shooting guard after losing Malik Beasley to free agency.

Terms of the contract have not been reported. If Trent signed a veteran's minimum, his seven NBA seasons earned him a $2.8 million deal. However, he made $18.6 million on his player option last season so that would be a significant pay cut. The Raptors were reportedly willing to re-sign him for $15 million before deciding to move on.

"Something in the $25 million range was believed to be the ask, a misread of a market that hasn't been kind to players of Trent's ilk — a very good three-point shooter (38 percent as a Raptor) who has shown flashes in other areas but hasn't been able to sustain them, especially on defence," reported TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Milwaukee did not have a midlevel exception (valued at $13 million) available since they were above the second apron over the salary cap. The Los Angeles Lakers were also reportedly interested in signing Trent.

Trent reunites with Damian Lillard, with whom he played on the Portland Trail Blazers from 2018-21. He shot 40% from 3 for the Blazers, getting plenty of open looks alongside Lillard, who's a lethal shooter from long range himself. (He shot 37% on 3s during his Portland career.)

Adding Trent allows Milwaukee to keep Khris Middleton at small forward, where he's excelled for the past eight seasons. Last season, Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and shot 38% on 3s.

Through free agency, the Bucks also added Delon Wright (37% on 3s last season) to the backcourt and Taurean Prince (39% from 3) for versatile defense on the wing.