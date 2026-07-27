Bryan Kohberger trying to challenge conviction in University of Idaho murders: Court documents

(BOISE, Idaho) -- Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty last year to the University of Idaho murders, is trying to challenge his conviction, according to new court documents.

Kohberger filed a petition on Monday for post-conviction relief with the Ada County District Court. He is currently representing himself, according to the docket.

The family of victim Kaylee Goncalves said in a statement Monday that Kohberger admitted his guilt in his plea and "chose not to leave his fate -- or the facts of the case -- to a jury."

"We would have preferred a death-penalty trial; we believe fully in the evidence," the family said. "Instead, [Kohberger] received exactly what he asked for: a deal that spared his life. Know this -- he hates that life. He wants another chance to roll the dice."

If Kohberger is granted a hearing, the family said that day in court will offer him a "welcome break from solitary confinement: a ride, perhaps different food, photos taken, and the spotlight once again fixed on him and his supposed 'innocence.'"

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador said in a statement Monday, "My heart goes out to the families of Madison, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan, who have already endured unimaginable loss and now must face today's deeply painful news. My office stands ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure justice is fully carried out."

Kohberger was arrested for the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students -- roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin -- at the girls' off-campus house in 2022.

DNA from a knife sheath left at the crime scene was found to be a "statistical match" to Kohberger, authorities said. Kohberger's phone was also near the victims' house at least 12 times before the murders, court documents said, with all of those times, except for one, late at night or early in the morning.

In July 2025, weeks before his trial was set to start, Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts. As part of the plea deal, the death penalty was taken off the table.

Kohberger was given four consecutive life sentences for four first-degree murder counts as well as 10 years for the burglary count. Kohberger -- a criminology student at Washington State University at the time of the murders -- didn't address the court at sentencing.

Authorities said last year that the motive remained unknown and they didn't know which victim was the specific target.

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