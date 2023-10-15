Browns stifle Brock Purdy, capitalize on questionable late call to hand 49ers first loss capped by late missed FG

Sunday started for the San Francisco 49ers with a familiar site. Brock Purdy found Christian McCaffrey for a touchdown on a shovel pass, and the Cleveland Browns took an early 7-0 lead.

From there it was a grind as the Browns stifled Purdy and stunned the 49ers, 19-17 with practice squad quarterback P.J. Walker playing for injured Deshaun Watson.

San Francisco had chance to win the game late, but Jake Moody missed the would-be go-ahead 41-yard field goal with six seconds remaining.

THE BROWNS WIN ON THE 49ERS MISSED FIELD GOAL. #SFvsCLE pic.twitter.com/QbSddKlcTX — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

The loss was the first for the 49ers, who drop to 5-1. And they leave Cleveland with injury concerns that they largely evaded through the first five weeks of the season. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel both left the game and did not return.

The 49ers led, 17-16 late in the fourth quarter with a chance to grind out the minutes of the game clock. But they punted after a three-and-out to set up Cleveland's game-winning field goal that was aided by a questionable unnecessary roughness call that kept the drive alive.

Officials flagged Tashaun Gipson for a hit on Elijah Moore that resulted in a first down for Cleveland instead of a would-be fourth-and-10.

Was a penalty the right call on 49ers DB Tashaun Gipson? 🤔

pic.twitter.com/tVY1dtQZew — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 15, 2023

The Browns capitalized with a go-ahead field goal with 1:40 remaining before Moody missed on San Francisco's ensuing possession.