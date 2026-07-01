Brother of NFL star Calais Campbell charged with their mother's murder

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of an NFL player was arrested Tuesday in Atlanta after he allegedly killed his mother in her home the day before, according to police

Ciarre Campbell was charged Tuesday with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife in connection with the killing of Nateal Campbell, 71, the Atlanta Police Department said in its arrest warrant.

The suspect is the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who used to play for the Atlanta Falcons.

Lt. Christopher Butler of the Atlanta Police Department told reporters Tuesday that officers received a call for a welfare check Monday from a "concerned family member." When officers arrived at the home they found the Nateal Campbell's body, according to Butler.

"A brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location a possible arson incident," Butler said. "There have been some indications of possible some mental health issues with an individual."

Ciarre Campbell's arraignment is pending.

Jay Abt, an attorney representing the suspect, told ABC affiliate WSB that his client is innocent until proven guilty.

"We vigorously protest his innocence. We look forward to his day in court. I'm honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I'm asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time," he told the station.

Calais Campbell's family released a statement to ESPN Wednesday asking for privacy.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," the family said.

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