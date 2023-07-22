British Open: Follow Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka and others Saturday at Royal Liverpool

Everyone is trying to catch Brian Harman on Moving Day.

Harman flew out to a huge five-shot lead after his 6-under performance on Friday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. That brought him to 10-under at the midway point of the British Open, and put him in a great position to pick up his first career major championship.

According to Golf Digest's Shane Ryan , only 12 players have ever held a 36-hole lead of exactly five shots at a 72-hole major championship in history. Of those 12 golfers, 10 of them won — most recently with Scottie Scheffler at the Masters last year. The only two who blew it were Bobby Clampett at the British Open in 1982, and Henry Cooper at the Masters in 1936. Harman also holds the largest 36-hole lead any player has had in the 13 times that the British Open has been played at Royal Liverpool.

Tommy Fleetwood is alone in second at 5-under for the week. He carded an even-par 71 on Friday after holding a share of the lead through 18 holes. Sepp Straka is alone in third at 4-under, and Min Woo Lee, Shubhankar Sharma and Jason Day are tied at 3-under.

Jordan Spieth is perhaps the biggest name within striking distance. The former British Open champion is at 2-under on the week. Rory McIlroy, who won last week at the Genesis Scottish Open, is at 1-under. McIlroy’s last major championship win came in 2014, the last time that the British Open was played at Royal Liverpool.

A win for Harman is by no means solidified. There’s still two days of golf to be played. But it’s going to take a big move from someone to close the gap at least partially before Sunday’s final round. That’s what Moving Day is for.

Keep up with all of Saturday’s third round action at the British Open with Yahoo Sports: