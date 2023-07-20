British Open: 6-foot-8 amateur, Tommy Fleetwood take early lead Thursday at Royal Liverpool

The last major championship of the year kicked off on Thursday morning, and Viktor Hovland perhaps had the worst day out on the course at Royal Liverpool.

It didn't have anything to do with his score or his golf game, however. He was just incredibly unlucky.

Incredible accuracy in swirling wind at Royal Liverpool. Seagull has a real future in this game. pic.twitter.com/C8X7OiGDVD — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) July 20, 2023

Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo took an early share of the lead at 5-under after Thursday's round. They were joined by 6-foot-8 amateur Christo Lamprect. The rising senior at Georgia Tech earned his spot in the field this week after winning the Amateur Championship.

"I think the way I played today I earned to be on the top of the leaderboard, as of now. It's not a cocky thing to say," he said. "I just personally think I believe in myself, and I guess stepping on to the first tee box if you're a professional or a competitor, you should be believing that you should be the best standing there."

The British Open is offering a record $16.5 million purse this week, with $3 million going to the winner on Sunday afternoon. That prize pool is actually the smallest among the major championships. The R&A is prepared for demonstrations to break out on the course this week, too, though there's no direct intelligence that anything is planned.

Keep up with all of the action on Thursday with Yahoo Sports:

Where to stream the British Open

Looking for how to watch the British Open? With NBC airing the heart of this year's tournament, you can easily stream most of the British Open on Peacock. If you have USA as a channel through a cable package or live TV streaming service, you can stream USA Network coverage at USANetwork.com. Don't have USA Network in your regular TV lineup or access to your local NBC channel? Here's what we recommend for how to stream the 2023 British Open:

Why you can trust us: We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.