Brewers All-Star, NL batting leader Christian Yelich heads to IL, may face season-ending spine surgery

Christian Yelich has been placed on the injured list and faces the prospect of season-ending spine surgery in a potentially big blow the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers placed Yelich on the injured list Wednesday because of lower back inflammation. He's scheduled to meet with a specialist tomorrow to discuss his recovery options, one of which is season-ending surgery.

Yelich spoke about his condition with reporters on Wednesday from the visitor's clubhouse at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

"Everybody plays through stuff, but sometimes you just can't," Yelich said, per MLB.com. "That's kind of where we're at at this point. Your body won't cooperate with you."

Back issues have plagued Yelich for years. This marks his fourth stint on the IL with a back issue since 2014, including one earlier this season. None have previously required surgery, which isn't a forgone conclusion this time. Rest and treatment are also on the table, MLB.com reports.

"What are you going to do? But also, though, there's a potential that I can finally get on the other side of this when all is said and done," Yelich continued. "We'll see. It remains to be seen, I guess."

Yelich declined to discuss the specifics of his back ailment.

“I don’t really want to get into the specifics of it, but, yeah, not great,” Yelich said.

Yelich, 32, is in the midst of his best season since back-to-back All-Star campaigns saw him win NL MVP and secure a second-place finish in 2018 and '19. He leads the NL in batting average and on-base percentage with a .315/.460/.504 slash line with 11 home runs, 42 RBI, 44 runs scored and 21 stolen bases in 73 games.

He made his third career All-Star game and first since 2019 last week. The Brewers beat the Cubs on Wednesday to improve to 59-43 and increase their lead in the NL Central to six games.

Yelich's play has suffered of late as he's dealt with his back issues. He was 1 for 19 in his last six games before the Brewers placed him on the IL. The results of Thursday's consultation could determine how aggressive the Brewers get ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.