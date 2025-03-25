Brett Gardner's son Miller reportedly died due to asphyxiation after possible food intoxication

The 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner reportedly died due to asphyxiation after possible food intoxication, a Costa Rican official told NBC News on Monday.

Miller Gardner died Friday while on a family trip in Costa Rica. Brett and his wife Jessica released a statement through the Yankees on Sunday, confirming the news.

Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency released a preliminary cause of death Monday, telling NBC News that Miller "died by asphyxia 'after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food.'" That cause of death is preliminary, and Miller's body still needs to undergo an autopsy and a toxicology report.

In their statement Sunday, the Gardners said Miller fell ill "along with several other family members" while on vacation. The family said he died peacefully in his sleep, and asked for privacy as they mourned Miller's death.

The Yankees put out a separate statement Sunday, calling Miller's death "unimaginable."

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner. Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-year career in MLB with the Yankees. In their statement, the Yankees said Brett wasn't the only member of the Gardners to grow up in the organization, calling out Jessica, Miller and Gardners' other son Hunter.