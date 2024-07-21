Braves' Max Fried goes on 15-day IL with nerve inflammation in forearm

The Atlanta Braves suffered another blow to their starting rotation, but hope this one won't linger for too long. Pitcher Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm neuritis, according to The Athletic's David O'Brien.

Forearm neuritis is nerve inflammation rather than damage to ligaments, tendons or muscles, which is presumably a reason for optimism. The plan is to shut Fried down until the inflammation subsides, then have him resume throwing again. But this isn't expected to be as serious as the season-ending injuries to pitcher Spencer Strider, who required Tommy John surgery, and National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. (torn ACL).

However, Atlanta faces a tough decision with Fried's IL stint running past MLB's July 30 trade deadline – especially if he hasn't recovered as hoped. Will the Braves pursue pitchers like Garrett Crochet, Jack Flaherty, Nathan Eovaldi, Zach Eflin or Tarik Skubal now?

Fried, 30, appeared in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, throwing 10 pitches in a scoreless inning. Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters that Fried felt something in his forearm while warming up with arm circles but didn't say anything. He underwent an MRI exam on Friday after telling the team that he was feeling discomfort.

"He felt it when he was doing arm circles before he pitched at the All-Star Game."



"I don’t think he thought it was enough to not [pitch]," Snitker said and later clarified that he doesn't feel pitching in the All-Star Game caused the injury.

"It could have been something that probably would have been worse if he had gone out [Sunday], did that and felt it warming up in the bullpen," he added.

Left-hander Dylan Dodd was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Fried's roster spot. In 17 appearances (15 starts), he's compiled a 4.99 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 83 innings.

The Braves clarified that Fried is not suffering from ulnar neuritis, in which the ulnar nerve in the elbow (or wrist) is irritated or compressed and considered a more serious condition, according to O'Brien.

In 18 starts this season, Fried has a 3.08 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 108 innings. His innings total is second-highest among Braves starters, behind Chris Sale's 110 frames. Last year, Fried only made 14 starts while limited by a blister issue with his finger and a hamstring strain.

Atlanta currently holds second place in the NL East with a 54–44 record, 8 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies. However, the Braves have the first wild-card playoff slot with a four-game lead over five other clubs behind them in the standings.