Brandon Aiyuk reportedly asks for trade extension talks stall, but 49ers unlikely to oblige

Brandon Aiyuk, star wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, has asked for a trade after he and the team were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Aiyuk and team brass reportedly met "recently," but "the Niners haven't been willing to engage in negotiations since May."

Aiyuk, 26, has been with the Niners his entire career. They drafted him with the 25th overall pick in 2020, and he's produced for them. He has 269 receptions for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns for San Francisco over his four-year career. Aiyuk has managed to find a way to materially improve his game every single season, but he took a huge jump forward when Brock Purdy ascended to the starting quarterback position in 2022.

In Aiyuk's first two seasons with the Niners, which were Purdy-free, he tallied 118 receptions for 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns. But in his two most recent seasons, in which Aiyuk had Purdy slinging passes his way, he tallied 153 receptions for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns.

While Aiyuk wants out, that may not be what the Niners want. In fact, despite numerous calls inquiring about Aiyuk's availability, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Niners have no intention of trading Aiyuk anywhere.

Aiyuk's teammate, Deebo Samuel, requested a trade back in 2022 but ultimately signed a three-year, $73.5 million extension and didn't miss a game.

For the right price, the Niners could absolutely be convinced to part with Aiyuk. But considering how well Aiyuk works in their schemes, it's not clear if any NFL team would be willing to pay what's likely to be a staggeringly astronomical price tag.