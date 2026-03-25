Boy receiving Citizen Honor Award for shielding classmate during school shooting in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- A 11-year-old boy from Minneapolis will be recognized with a Citizen Honor Award in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for helping save a classmate's life during a mass shooting at their school.

Victor Greenawalt is among this year's six honorees -- five individuals and one nonprofit -- for showing "extraordinary bravery far beyond his years," the Congressional Medal of Honor Society said in a statement. "Instinctively, Victor protected a classmate with his own body, directly saving their life."

Victor was injured when he used his body to shield his friend from the gunfire at Annunciation Catholic School, according to MPR News.

"My friend Victor, like, saved me though. He laid on top of me, but he got hit," the friend, Weston Halsne, told Minneapolis station KARE last year. "He was really brave."

An 8-year-old and 10-year-old sitting in pews were killed and many others were injured when the shooter opened fire through the windows of the school's church on Aug. 27, 2025. The shooter died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Victor is receiving the young hero award, which honors Americans 17 years old or younger "for their courage in a dire situation," the Congressional Medal of Honor Society said.

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