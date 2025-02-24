Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty will not work out for teams at NFL scouting combine

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, viewed as the top prospect at his position for the 2025 NFL Draft, will not work out for teams at the NFL scouting combine this week, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

However, Jeanty's agent said that his client will take part in medical evaluations and team interviews. The running back will participate in on-field drills during Boise State's pro day.

Jeanty, 21, rushed for 2,601 yards and 23 touchdowns last season for the Broncos. That rushing yardage led the nation and left Jeanty 28 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders' record for a single season. He finished as the runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting, and won the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award for hs 2024 performance.

During his three seasons at Boise State, Jeanty rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns, adding 80 receptions for 862 yards and six scores. He was named a first-team All-American twice.

Jeanty declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 7, saying "The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine. And I'm proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level."

In the latest Yahoo Sports' NFL mock draft, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald have Jeanty going No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys.

"Something flashy for America's Team. Jeanty isn't necessarily the most important player the <a data-i13n="cpos:9;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/dallas-cowboys-draft-fits-heres-what-brian-schottenheimer-needs-to-address-194512327.html">Cowboys need coming into the draft</a>, but he would be a great fit for their offense and, most importantly, sell jerseys."

Other teams Jeanty has been projected to include the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeanty isn't the only high-profile draft prospect to opt out of workouts in Indianapolis. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, expected to be among the top five or six selections, will not be throwing for teams at the combine. Like Jeanty, he will work out for teams at his school's pro day.