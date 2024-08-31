Body of woman missing for 2 years found under backyard firepit, roommate charged with murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his former roommate who was missing for over two years before her body was found buried under a firepit earlier this summer, police said.

Penni Whiteside's remains were discovered buried in the yard outside her home on June 12 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to a statement from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She had been missing since the spring of 2022 when she was 51-years-old.

Neighbors told police that they had reason to believe Whiteside was buried under the firepit in the backyard of her home, where 54-year-old Sheridan Dirk Fogle was also living at the time, police said.

"As stated in the original report, the identified victim had been living with the offender. Further investigation revealed that due to statements made by her neighbors, there was reason to believe that she may have been buried near the residence, in the backyard under a firepit," said the Myrtle Beach Police Department. "On June 12, 2024, investigators obtained a search warrant for the property in question. During the search, the victim's remains were recovered and identified."

Whiteside's death was being investigated by authorities as a homicide when, on Thursday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m., an arrest warrant was served to Fogle in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in connection with a "missing person and murder case."

Fogle was arrested in connection with the death of Whiteside on Thursday and has since been charged with murder, authorities said.

"This is a tragic loss of life and a senseless crime of violence. Please continue to pray for the family and friends of the victim," authorities said. "The Myrtle Beach Police Department is committed to seeking justice and holding those accountable for those who do harm. Thank you to the U.S. Marshals Service- Carolina's Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety for assisting with the arrest in this case."

Fogle appeared in court on Friday and a judge did not set bond for the suspect, according to ABC News' Florence, South Carolina, affiliate WPDE. The Myrtle Beach judge did confirm, however, that the case against Fogle would be referred to the general sessions court and that two future court dates on Oct. 25 and Dec. 13 have been scheduled.

The investigation is currently ongoing and authorities have said that no other information will be released at this time.

