Body of sixth construction worker killed in Key Bridge collapse recovered

BALTIMORE — The body of the sixth and final missing victim killed in the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been recovered, authorities said Tuesday.

José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore, was located Tuesday by Unified Command salvage teams, authorities said. His family has been notified, authorities said.

"With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event," Col. Roland Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement.

López was one of six construction workers killed in the incident. The men were filling potholes on a bridge span when the container ship Dali struck one of the Key Bridge piers on March 26, causing it to collapse. Two other workers survived the incident.

The other men killed in the collapse were identified by Butler as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.

