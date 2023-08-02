Body recovered from New York City creek identified as Goldman Sachs analyst

NEW YORK — A body recovered from a New York City creek has been identified as a 27-year-old Goldman Sachs analyst, according to police.

The remains of John Castic were discovered on Monday in Newtown Creek in the city's Brooklyn borough, according to the New York City Police Department.

The grim discovery was made around 11 a.m. Monday after a 911 caller spotted the body floating in Newtown Creek in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

An NYPD Harbor Unit was called to the scene and recovered the body from the water. Castic was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The New York City chief medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

John was last seen in the East Williamsburg / Bushwick area leaving Brooklyn Mirage late Friday, early Saturday morning.



If you have any information at all please contact 212.334.0711 pic.twitter.com/GQxti766f3 — CM Jen Gutiérrez (@CMJenGutierrez) July 31, 2023

"We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John's tragic passing," Goldman Sachs CEO and Chairman David Solomon said in a statement. "John was a dedicated, driven member of our Controllers team working closely with our Asset and Wealth Management business. Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family."

Castic went missing early Saturday after leaving a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage nightclub, several blocks from Newtown Creek, New York City Councilmember Jen Gutierrez posted on Twitter.

Prior to Castic's body being found, friends of the financial analyst formed a search party, combing the area around the nightclub and passing out missing-person flyers with photos of Castic.

