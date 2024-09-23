Birmingham mass shooting: $100,000 reward announced as police hunt for gunmen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials have announced up to $100,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrests of the gunmen behind a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama.

Multiple shooters are wanted for killing four people and injuring 17 others outside a lounge in the Five Points South Entertainment District on Saturday night.

Five of the injured victims remain in the hospital on Monday, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said at a news conference.

Investigators have received a "significant number" of tips but are asking for more, the chief said.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the gunmen's arrests and convictions, FBI Birmingham Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples announced at Monday's news conference.

"If you, or you know someone, who has information about those involved in Saturday's mass shooting, know that you can remain anonymous," Peeples said.

Frank Barefield, chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, also announced a $50,000 reward -- the group's biggest reward ever.

"You can receive up to $100,000 if you have credible information that leads to, one, an arrest, and another, an actual conviction," Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. "It's your time to step up. And we need you."

"We cannot give safe harbor or shelter to people who want to just simply kill people. We cannot give them cover," the mayor said. "They should not feel safe in our community -- they should not feel safe anywhere."

The chief said to the unknown gunmen, "We're gonna hunt you down and we're gonna arrest you."

At least one person at the shooting scene was believed to have been targeted, police said.

Investigators believe the guns used were "converted to fully automatic," Thurmond told ABC News on Sunday.

Fully automatic weapons "do not belong on the streets," the chief said Monday.

Gabriel Eslami, who was shot and injured, said he was in a long line outside the lounge when he heard the gunshots.

"There’s bodies on the sidewalk. There's smoke from the guns," he told ABC News, describing the scene as like a "horror movie."

Eslami said his friend rushed him to the hospital.

"I get there, I'm screaming, 'Help! Help! I've been shot, I've been shot,'" he said.

"I'm so lucky," he added.

The names of three of the four people killed have been released by police: 21-year-old Anitra Holloman, 27-year-old Tahj Booker and 27-year-old Carlos McCain.

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.