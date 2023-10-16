Bills RB Damien Harris taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering injury

The Buffalo Bills experienced another scary situation with a player suffering an injury serious enough to require immediate medical attention on the field.

Running back Damien Harris stayed down after he was tackled on a run. An ambulance was brought out on the field to take him off. It was frightening, as was the situation last season in which Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with a cardiac emergency. The ambulance that took Harris off had Hamlin's name and No. 3 on the back windows.

Harris gave a thumbs up after he was put on a backboard, before he was put on the ambulance.

Harris ran into the line on a third-and-inches play. He was hit hard at the line by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, though not in a way that indicated a serious injury. Harris stayed down on the play.

The Bills came off the sideline, with many taking a knee around Harris.

Harris is a fifth-year veteran who joined the Bills after spending his first four seasons with the New England Patriots.