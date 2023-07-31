Bills' Damar Hamlin participates in first padded practice after in-game cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin was admittedly a bit nervous when he stepped onto the Buffalo Bills’ practice field on Monday.

But by the end of the practice, Hamlin’s first with pads at training camp, things were back to normal — which is something that, after his terrifying collapse during a game earlier this year, felt like it may never come.

"It feels amazing," Hamlin said, via ESPN. "It's a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don't make no mistakes. I'm on God's timing. As much as the NFL is on schedule and camp starts this day, this is all God's timing."

Hamlin was hit in the chest and went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. His heart stopped and he lost consciousness while emergency personnel tended to him. He was down for about 15 minutes in what was a terrifying scene before he was transported to a local hospital.

Remarkably, Hamlin was released from the hospital nine days later . He was cleared for activities a few months after that, and he participated in the team's OTAs in June without any issues.

He was fully cleared for training camp officially last week. Though his participation on Monday was expected, it still marked a huge milestone in his recovery. Hamlin's parents, his little brother and his agent were all in attendance on Monday to watch practice, too.

"I pretty much lost my life playing this sport. So, to come back and do it all over again, it's all over the place," Hamlin said, via ESPN. "I'm rooted in my faith. I'm rooted in the love that I receive from my family, my teammates and the love all around the world. That keeps me going. And I've got goals that I still want to achieve within this game."

Hamlin, 25, had 91 total tackles last season, his first as a starter after the Bills took him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. The Bills will open their preseason slate on Aug. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. They will then travel to the New York Jets for their regular season opener almost a month later. Those are the final two milestones Hamlin has left before his return to the NFL is complete.

Though he said he was a bit scared “here and there,” and he knows that feeling won’t go away completely until after he retires, Hamlin is just trying to embrace the moment. After all, he’s playing football again and finding a way to make a very public impact at the same time

"My dad has been preaching like, just trying to make everything as normal as possible, but, as far as my situation, it's a unique situation. And I have to, I will live with that forever. I'll sit with that forever," Hamlin said, via ESPN .