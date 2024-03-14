Biggest winter storm of the year hits Denver metro area

NEW YORK — A major snowstorm slamming the Rockies on Thursday has become the Denver metro area's biggest snowstorm of the year.

All Denver Public Schools are closed Thursday and Friday.

Over 800 flights have been canceled into and out of the Denver International Airport, where just 2 inches of snow was recorded.

The Denver metro area is reporting up to 1 foot of snow -- the most snow all winter. Another 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected through the night.

More than 3 feet of snow has fallen in the Rocky Mountains.

The heavy snow, winds and dangerous travel in the area will persist through Friday morning.

