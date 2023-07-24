Biggest fantasy football relevant 2023 NFL offseason moves: Will Chicago Bears unleash Justin Fields with DJ Moore?

Fantasy managers who were consumed with basketball, baseball or hockey in recent months missed a less dramatic NFL offseason than in past years. Tom Brady stepped aside early, leaving Aaron Rodgers to provide the biggest storyline at the league's most important position. But things started to heat up as the draft approached, with a major trade and an infusion of rookies who are already set to assume fantasy-relevant roles.

Here are the top 10 offseason storylines that managers need to know before diving in on draft preparations.

Rodgers Packs up, Jets to the Big Apple

After a sustained period of apparent dissatisfaction with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers is finally going to wear a different jersey. The trade of Rodgers to the Jets is unlikely to significantly impact the fantasy value of the 39-year-old, who at this point in his career is unlikely to put up the necessary passing or rushing numbers to dent the top-10 options at his position. But the relocation of Rodgers could have a major impact on other players, as he has often helped turn talented receivers such as Davante Adams into fantasy stars. Garrett Wilson should be a top-10 WR this year and could creep into the top five. Back in Green Bay, there is concern that Jordan Love lacks a Rodgers-like ability to get the most out of presumed-alpha WR Christian Watson.

Ravens remake aerial attack

After years of being a run-heavy team that directs a large volume of pass attempts to tight ends, the Ravens are ready to have more of an aerial attack this season. The club signedOdell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers in Rd. 1. Of course, they still have star TE Mark Andrews and former first-round WR Rashod Bateman, who accomplished little in his initial two NFL seasons.

In a perfect world, Lamar Jackson combines enhanced passing stats with his usual game-breaking rushing abilities to be the No. 1 overall fantasy point scorer. Of course, making these pieces fit on the field is more difficult than putting their names on a depth chart. For now, Jackson remains in the second tier of fantasy QBs.

Ridley reinstated

The NFL reinstated Calvin Ridley from a gambling-related suspension that cost him the 2022 season. The Alabama alum also played just five games in 2021, making him the rustiest receiver who will populate the early rounds of fantasy drafts. Ridley finished fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,374) in 2020 and tallied 26 TDs from 2018-20, which provides hope that he can successfully tandem with burgeoning star QB Trevor Lawrence. Whatever chemistry formed between those two talented players will impact Christian Kirk, who is coming off a breakout season (84-1,108-8) where he established himself as Lawrence's preferred option.

Bears ready for Moore down-Fields passing

The Bears are ready to jumpstart their passing game, picking up DJ Moore as part of a trade that cost them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Moore has struggled to score touchdowns throughout his five-year career, but he did well to average more than 1,000 yards per season while dealing with a revolving door of lackluster Carolina QBs. Justin Fields hopes to be more of a passer and less of a rusher this year, but no matter how the Bears opt to move the ball, he should easily rank among the top 10 at QB.

Three teams will start rookie QBs

A trio of rookie QBs are set for Week 1 starting roles barring major changes after being drafted during the initial four picks of the NFL draft. Although Anthony Richardson was the last of the three to be selected, he carries the most fantasy potential by virtue of his extreme athleticism. The Colts' pivot is being drafted as a mid-level QB2 but has a ceiling to finish among the top 10. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud were tabbed with the initial two NFL Draft picks but face an uphill climb with weak offenses and will start the season on waivers in most fantasy leagues.

Rookie rushers ready to roar

Bijan Robinson (eighth, Falcons) and Jahmyr Gibbs (12th, Lions) have the potential for immediate fantasy stardom after becoming the first RBs to be selected earlier than pick-24 in the NFL Draft since 2018. Robinson is regarded as the best RB prospect since Saquon Barkley and is already being treated as a first-round fantasy pick. Gibbs isn't getting the same love, but he still sits comfortably within the top 50 selections. The Alabama alum has outstanding receiving skills and could become a major bargain by wrestling most of the rushing opportunities away from David Montgomery.

Hopkins heads to Tennessee

DeAndre Hopkins wrapped up three inconsistent seasons in the desert by signing with the Titans in July. The 31-year-old once had an elite ceiling, accumulating more than 1,350 yards on four occasions. But he will be hard-pressed to find notable success at his age on a Tennessee team that ranked 30th in passing yards last year. The arrival of Hopkins is also bad news for 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks, who is now less likely to earn the necessary target share for a breakout season.

Waller joins G-Men

The Raiders rebuilt their TE position by trading Darren Waller to the Giants and using a second-round pick on Michael Mayer. Because the Giants lack a standout WR, Waller could be one of the few tight ends who dominates his team's passing game. But the soon-to-be 31-year-old will need to show improved durability after totaling 1,053 yards across 20 games in the past two seasons. Waller is appropriately valued at his current Yahoo ADP of TE7.

Brady retires, for real this time

Tom Brady flipped the script by retiring early and permanently this offseason. His departure leaves the Bucs in some level of disarray, as the team will now turn to Baker Mayfield, whose career as a starting QB is hanging by a thread. With Brady at the helm, wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were regular members of fantasy lineups. This year, they are both being valued as WR3 options while we wait to see who develops better chemistry with Mayfield.

NFL GMs devalue RBs

Although the RB position is pivotal in fantasy football, those who analyze the actual game see the value of rushers quite differently. Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs were unable to secure long-term contracts and are unsure if they will attend training camp on time. The two superstars are still better off than Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt and Dalvin Cook, who remain unsigned despite being capable of helping many teams. Each of those veterans will eventually find new homes and impact the existing RB1 on their new teams.