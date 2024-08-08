Biden reflects on deadly Maui wildfire, saying community shows 'strength and resilience' a year later

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden penned a letter to commemorate one year since the fatal fires in Maui.

In the letter, he reflected on the devastation he saw in his visit to the island and how the flames impacted the communities in Lahaina and Kula.

"We said a silent prayer before your beloved banyan tree, which had been charred by the flames, but was still clinging to life. That sacred tree still stands today. Its new growth reflects the strength and resilience of your community," Biden wrote in the letter to the people of Maui.

A devastating wildfire tore through the Hawaii island of Maui on Aug. 8, 2023, killing dozens of people and destroying the town of Lahaina. In the letter, Biden remembered the "tremendous loss and devastation" and also honored the "courage and kindness" that existed in the "darkest of moments."

Biden pointed to the work of first responders and the way that neighbors helped and supported each other in those harrowing days.

"We continue to hold the people of Maui in our hearts and prayers," Biden said in the letter.

In addition, the White House is touting their efforts to continue to pursue "a coordinated and comprehensive Federal response" and help the long-term recovery of the community. The administration pointed to the "nearly $3 billion in Federal support to response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts."

