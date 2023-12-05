Bengals' trick play with WR Tyler Boyd throwing the ball was an absolute debacle

It wasn't exactly the Indianapolis Colts' infamous fake punt from a few years ago, but the Cincinnati Bengals' attempt at a trick play on Monday night looked really bad.

The Bengals had some trick plays in the game plan with Jake Browning replacing Joe Burrow at quarterback. The funny thing was, Browning was playing great. They probably didn't need to dial up a play with receiver Tyler Boyd passing the ball.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor decided to get tricky anyway. It was ugly.

Boyd held the ball when the play didn't develop quickly, perhaps because Browning was knocked down by Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen right after he threw behind the line of scrimmage to Boyd. But Boyd was determined to throw it.

After knocking over Browning, Allen stood in the Bengals backfield eyeing Boyd. And Boyd threw a pass right into Allen's hands.

There's a whole lot of "no" going on with that play.

The Jaguars took advantage. They scored on a Trevor Lawrence sneak to take a 28-21 lead. The Bengals got creative on Monday night, and that's not always a bad thing. It was just the wrong time, the wrong play and some terrible execution. Other than that, good call.