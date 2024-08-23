Bears DB Douglas Coleman III released from hospital after game vs. Chiefs on stretcher

Chicago Bears defensive back Douglas Coleman III has been released from a Kansas City hospital one day after he left Thursday's preseason game on a stretcher after making a tackle.

"He was walking around," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told radio station "670 The Score" in Chicago. "I did talk to him. He's in good spirits."

Coleman, who was signed by the Bears in January after spending the last two seasons in the CFL, suffered the injury during the first play of the second half of Chicago's 34-21 win when he hit wide receiver Cornell Powell with his head, shoulder and neck.

After the play Coleman needed to be immobilized on a stretcher and left the Arrowhead Stadium field in an ambulance. He fell to the ground after impact on the tackle and lay motionless as athletic trainers from both teams ran to tend to him. The 26-year-old was able to move his extremities and Eberflus said Coleman gave his teammates a thumbs-up as he was taken away.

“That was really uplifting to our football team,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus said Coleman was flying back to Chicago on Friday.