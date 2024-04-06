Baltimore Ravens, Orioles donate $10 million to Key Bridge relief fund

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles announced they have donated $10 million towards a fund for those impacted by the collapse of the city's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The National Football League and Major League Baseball teams contributed $5 million each to the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund that is providing support to families, port workers, small businesses, first responders and the communities impacted by last month's disaster.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a joint statement released on Friday, "Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families."

He added, "We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."

Six construction workers were killed when a cargo ship slammed into the Baltimore bridge in the early hours of March 26, causing a near total collapse of the span in the Port of Baltimore. The bodies of three workers have been recovered while three others remain missing.

"Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business," Orioles owner David M. Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein added, "The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested."

The Orioles owner honored first responders during the third inning of the opening day game with the Los Angeles Angels last week.

The Baltimore Community Foundation, which is organizing the fund, is behind one of the largest efforts in the city to ensure that Baltimore residents can safely donate money to a secure fund.

President Joe Biden on Friday repeated his intention for the federal government to cover the entire cost of rebuilding the Key Bridge, calling on Congress to authorize that effort "as soon as possible."

